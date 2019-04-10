HERMISTON — ODFW and local partners will host a free youth fishing event at the McNary Channel Ponds near Hermiston on Saturday.
The event is open to ages 12 and younger only from 10 a.m. to noon. The ponds will be open for families to fish starting at noon.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. In addition to ODFW, event sponsors include the City of Hermiston Parks and Recreation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“This is a great opportunity to introduce kids to fishing,” said Bill Duke, ODFW district fish biologist. “The McNary ponds provide good access for young anglers and the ponds will be well-stocked for this event and throughout the spring.” Loaner fishing rods, reels, tackle and bait will be available.
Children 11 and younger can fish for free, but youths age 12-17 years will need to have a $10 Youth License. Licenses will not be sold on site, so buy your license in advance, online or at a license sales agent.
To get to McNary Channel Ponds from Highway 370 in Umatilla, turn north onto Brownell Boulevard. Go to West Third Street, turn right and proceed through the I-82 underpass. The ponds are north of Third Street between I-82 and McNary Dam.There are several well-signed vehicle access points.
For more information, call Bill Duke at 541-276-2344.
