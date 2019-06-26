PENDLETON — Oregon Care Partners is hosting a free workshop on Monday, July 8, at Pendleton’s Wildhorse Resort and Casino titled “Sexuality and Capacity to Consent in the Non-Dementia Adult Population.”
The instructor-led workshop, which will run from 12:30-5 p.m., is meant for any person caring for “an aging Oregonian” to assist in developing a better understanding of topics, such as sexuality and capacity to consent for those in long-term care situations.
The class is free due to funding from the state of Oregon and will feature a professional instructor who will explain a person’s rights and how to “implement fair and specific guidelines for your care setting.”
Those interested in attending the workshop should visit Oregon Care Partners website, OregonCarePartners.com, or call 1-800-930-6851 to register and sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.