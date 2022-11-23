BOARDMAN — Interstate 84 along Boardman became treacherous Tuesday night, Nov. 22, as freezing rain coated the road’s surface.
The Boardman Fire Rescue District and the Morrow County Sheriff's Office posted warnings on Facebook, which stated the departments were “working multiple crashes along Interstate 84.”
“It’s a sheet of ice,” the posts read.
Meteorologist Mary Wister with the National Weather Service in Pendleton said Hermiston and Boardman were 32 at about 3 p.m., and freezing rain hit the region.
Boardman Fire Rescue Chief Michael Hughes said his department handled 12 separate accidents along I-84, in which there were no fatalities but ambulances took four people to hospitals. Accidents were in both Morrow and Umatilla counties.
“There were multiple roll-overs, slide-offs and that sort of thing,” he said.
He added crews cleared off the accidents during the night and no cars remained on the freeway the morning of Nov. 23 from wrecks the night before.
“We wrapped up our calls at 7 p.m.,” he said.
Melissa Camarillo, administrative lieutenant for the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, said the sheriff's office received several calls about accidents on I-84.
"Last night was pretty slick out there," she said.
According to Camarillo, there were 10 calls Nov. 22 into the sheriff's office about wrecks on I-84.
"The majority were no injuries, people shaken up and vehicles damaged, but no injuries," she said, and no fatalities.
Camarillo added there was an equal number of single-vehicle and multi-vehicle accidents.
Wister said cold air is trapped over the region, leading to a range of temperatures. The cold air sinks, she explained, and temperatures at higher elevations can be warmer than temperatures at lower points. Drivers who came off the Blue Mountains could have expected warmer weather as they moved by Hermiston and Boardman, only during the night that stretch was cooler and had freezing rain.
“Unfortunately, that’s what occurred yesterday,” she said.
Hermiston and Boardman were both 32 degrees at 3 p.m. Nov. 22
But temperatures at the surface of the road, she said, were probably below freezing
Temperatures the next few days for the region are going to be around 30 for overnight lows, Wister said, and then warm to upper and mid 30s during the day, with some sunshine and patch fog. Although she said freezing fog is not in the immediate forecast.
Camarillo said the sheriff's office on Nov. 21 received some driving complaints but no accident reports, and she recommended for drivers to be safe.
"Slow down, please," she said. "Leave lots of following distance. Be aware of the conditions."
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Strandberg said he did not know what deicing road crews might have been able to do before the crashes.
"They're doing what they can," he said. "The crews are short-handed. They split working I-84 with secondary roads, but most forces are on the interstate."
Strandberg emphasized motorists need to be prepared for winter weather.
"We can't be everywhere," he said. "We say 'crashes' instead of 'accidents.' If a crash was avoidable, it's not an accident. If drivers slow down and chain up when needed, crashes won't happen. We advise people to be extra careful, exercise caution and anticipate icy and slick patches."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.