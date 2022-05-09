Homes and vehicles along Highway 204 about 8 to 10 miles from Weston sustained damage Friday, May 6, 2022, from the storm that came through the area. East Umatilla Fire & Rescue reports one of its crews that afternoon found significant damage to trees and houses, and firefighters checked door to door and provided available assistance to anyone who needed it.
Homes and vehicles along Highway 204 about 8 to 10 miles from Weston sustained damage Friday, May 6, 2022, from the storm that came through the area. East Umatilla Fire & Rescue crew reports one of its crews that afternoon found significant damage to trees and houses, and firefighters checked door to door and provided available assistance to anyone who needed it.
Homes and vehicles along Highway 204 about 8 to 10 miles from Weston sustained damage Friday, May 6, 2022, from the storm that came through the area. East Umatilla Fire & Rescue reports one of its crews that afternoon found significant damage to trees and houses, and firefighters checked door to door and provided available assistance to anyone who needed it.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue/Contributed Photo
Homes and vehicles along Highway 204 about 8 to 10 miles from Weston sustained damage Friday, May 6, 2022, from the storm that came through the area. East Umatilla Fire & Rescue crew reports one of its crews that afternoon found significant damage to trees and houses, and firefighters checked door to door and provided available assistance to anyone who needed it.
Homes and vehicles along Highway 204 about 8 to 10 miles from Weston sustained damage Friday, May 6, 2022, from the storm that came through the area. East Umatilla Fire & Rescue reports one of its crews that afternoon found significant damage to trees and houses, and firefighters checked door to door and provided available assistance to anyone who needed it.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.