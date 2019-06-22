HERMISTON — Jared Warren of Hermiston recalled his friend Trenton Williams as a life-loving buddy ready for just about any adventure.
“I tell you what,” Warren said, “that guy was never stuck at this house. He was always looking for something to do.”
Williams, 20, died last weekend while boating on the Columbia River, along with Janice Arsenault, 44, of Umatilla. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate their deaths.
Warren said Williams hailed from Kuna, Idaho, and moved to Eastern Oregon for work.
“He and I were hired out together at the railroad last March,” Warren said. “We were good friends since then.”
Williams lived in Pendleton but came to Warren’s home to enjoy video games and barbecues. Williams recently got into rock climbing, and earlier this year bought a motorbike. Warren said Williams ”absolutely loved” the machine and recounted the fun they had when he rode on the back with his friend.
“It was just so funny,” he said. “Two bigger-sized guys riding a motorbike. They had to videotape it, it was so funny.”
The past few weekends, Williams took to spending time on the Columbia River and hanging out with Arsenault. Warren described Williams and Arsenault as friends. He said it was unfortunate his friend died so young.
“Trent was a good kid,” Warren said. “He always had a smile on his face. He was just positive about everything. He might have been ornery about it, but he was always positive.”
An online donation account at gofundme.com is raising money to help with the cost of Williams’ funeral. Nearly 80 donors have contributed $4,090.
And Laundry Smith of Athena started an online donation account at gofundme.com in memory of Michael Newbold of Weston. The 16-year-old student at Weston McEwen High School died June 11 in a car crash on a back road in Umatilla County. Nearly two dozen people as of Friday contributed $1,180 toward the account’s $10,000 goal.
“Nothing can replace Michael,” according to the statement on the page, “but we hope this effort will relieve some of the family’s stress and bring an element of comfort and support to them, during this heartbreaking time of deep loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.