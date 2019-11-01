PENDLETON — Businesses along Main Street opened their doors to robbers, pirates and dinosaurs on Thursday night for the annual downtown trick-or-treat. The hundreds of costumed children filled the sidewalks toting buckets and bags to collect candy in celebration of Halloween.
While several children dressed as postal or delivery workers, Lillee Vieira, 5, was the only person dressed as a mailbox. Vieira’s mother said the costume idea came when the pair were driving and she asked her what she wanted to be for Halloween.
Further down the street, past a gaggle of kids dressed as green plastic army men and a child dressed as a whoopee cushion, Paul Melton was handing out candy. Melton has been handing out candy in front of the Antiques and Art on Main storefront for the last three years. He says that they typically see about 1,200 people pass through.
“I always enjoy sitting out here and seeing everyone’s costumes,” said Melton. “The kids are so creative.”
In Hermiston, there were plenty of Harry Potters and Spidermen running around, but Lillie Remington, 8, of Umatilla, seemed to be the only person dressed up as a bag of Jelly Bellys.
She picked the costume, created from a large plastic bag and colorful balloons shaped like jelly beans, because the candy is her favorite snack.
“I just thought it was really cute, and I love jelly beans, and it is colorful,” she said.
Marisa White and Hannah Schulz, both of Hermiston, went for something a little less sweet: White was a puppet and Schulz, a puppet-master. Both costumes, they said, were homemade.
“I like to go all-out,” said Schulz. “It feels like on Halloween, I get to be myself.”
