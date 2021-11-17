PENDLETON — Chris Fritsch is retiring as the superintendent of the Pendleton School District effective June 30, 2022, the end of the school year.
Fritsch made the announcement to the Pendleton School Board during a brief meeting Wednesday night, Nov. 17. The board in a voice vote accepted the resignation.
After the meeting, Fritsch said he is parting Pendleton on good terms, a sharp distinction from the Adrian School District and Gladstone School District, where board firing of superintendents stirred controversy.
"This is a great district," Fritsch said, "and I want to do whatever I can to help them find the very best person to join this team."
Below is a copy of the letter Fritsch provided to the board in an executive session that proceeded the vote:
Tonight I met with the Board in executive session to tender my intent to retire at the end of this school year. This decision did not come easily, but after 41 years, it is time for me to spend more time with my wife, our kids and grandkids (before they too are grown up and off pursuing their dreams). Hopefully this will remain low-key with little attention. Once it becomes public there may be a few who claim to know the real story or misrepresent truth and reality. Unfortunately for them, there is no backstory, there is no conspiracy, it’s just my time.
It’s important for me that you know that I have enjoyed my time here and one of the biggest reasons has been the opportunity and experience of working with you, both individually and collectively. A superintendent couldn’t ask for a better administrative team. I couldn’t be closing out my professional career surrounded by finer people or more capable professionals. The years ahead of us can and will be exciting times for our District. We have the right people on the bus and in the right seats.
Making this decision now will allow the Board ample time to determine the best path forward. It will also allow us the opportunity to secure a quality consultant and be in front of the search process that leads to the next superintendent of our district. I can assure you that our Board is committed to finding the very best person to join the team.
There will be few, if any, superintendent openings around the state or Northwest, for that matter, that can list the strengths that we can including; 1) a well-oriented, collaborative and professional school board, 2) an outstanding Cabinet, District Office and administrative team, 3) a strong instructional and support staff, 4) an organizational desire to improve upon past successes, 5) a most generous and supportive community, 6) multiple strong and established community partners that provide whole-child services (CTUIR, IMESD, UCoH, YellowHawk, CARE/Umatilla County, KARE/Altrusa, Pendleton Parks & Rec, Pendleton Police Dept, & DHS to name a few), 7) a well-maintained physical plant, 8) a strong financial foundation and sustainable budgeting and expenditure plan, 9) a strategic plan in place that can evolve overtime, and perhaps best of all 10) great students and families in which to serve. Certainly there are more, but you get my point.
With that said, there is still much to be done between now and June 30 beginning with conferences next week. I am confident together we can keep the main thing the main thing!
Respectfully and ever thankful,cf
Chris Fritsch
Superintendent
Pendleton School District
During the open session board Chair Lynn Lieuallen explained the wheels already are in motion to find Fritsch’s successor.
The district has contacted three consultants to search for a new superintendent, and they have expressed interest in that role, she said. The board's executive committee, consisting of Lieuallen, Vice Chair Dale Freeman and member Julie Muller, will work with search consultants and bring candidate recommendations to the full board for a public vote to hire the district's next superintendent.
