PENDLETON — The world just got a little less colorful.
Gone is the guy who grew up on a farm, played college basketball in Mexico City and traveled through Europe on five dollars a day. The one who cried whenever he sang “Amazing Grace.” The actor who performed what he called “a delicate double leg amputation” as Dr. Killum in the Happy Canyon Night Show.
Longtime Pendleton rancher Fritz Hill died early on the morning of May 24 at age 78.
Hill learned about agriculture and how to drive on his family’s Pendleton wheat farm when he could barely see over the steering wheel. After college and 11 months in Europe, Hill returned to Pendleton and farming. He joked that he “agreed to work for Hill Ranch for three months, which turned into 55 years.” On the ranch, Hill and his first wife, Mary Ann, raised two sons, Jason and Winston, and he adopted Mary Ann’s son, Bill.
“He was full of energy,” Jason Hill said. “It didn’t matter what he was doing, it was always at full speed.”
“His wheels were always turning whether it was on the farm, at Happy Canyon or playing intramural basketball,” Winston Hill said. “He was driven to succeed.”
He used some of that energy and innovation acting in the Happy Canyon Night Show, starting at age 9. For a while, he appeared in the silhouetted miner’s scene with his father, Fred Hill. Fred got up in the morning, yawning and stretching, then tried to rouse Fritz. Getting no reaction, he threw a bucket of cold water on the boy, which did the job. Eventually, Fritz inherited the role of Dr. Killum from his uncle, James Hill. In the act, the village doctor uses a saw and an ax to attempt a double amputation on a cowboy named Shorty. Fritz did the scene for 23 years before handing it off to son Jason.
In 1984, Hill, who served on the Happy Canyon Board of Directors for nine years, started a five-year stint as show director. Matt Duchek, a long-time Happy Canyon volunteer, said Hill poured his enthusiasm into the four-night pageant during Pendleton Round-Up week.
“He was Mr. Happy Canyon,” Duchek said. “He lived and breathed Happy Canyon.”
Hill was inducted into the Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame in 2014.
Another focus was agriculture. A black-and-white photo hangs in Hill’s home office that shows his grandfather working a team of 10 mules. Fritz Hill was proud of that lineage and his connection with the land. One of the original commissioners of the Oregon Grains Commission, he often spoke to agricultural groups.
“He was an off the charts, huge advocate of agriculture,” said Jason Hill. “He was excited about farming.”
Also hanging in Hill’s office are photographs he shot during a year abroad after college. These months proved pivotal for Fritz, according to his wife, Karen Hill.
Hill worked at a hotel in Switzerland and hitchhiked to Egypt, Turkey and Greece, once in a donkey cart. He lived in youth hostels and met people from all over the world. Back home, he married and started a family, but he never stopped dreaming of those adventures.
Life wasn’t always idyllic. In the late 1970s, Fritz and Mary Ann became embroiled in a battle with the city. They had purchased property on Pendleton’s North Hill, which triggered a five-year battle to get the city to open up North Main Street. They asked the city to remove a barricade at the bottom of the street and extend the street 300 feet to serve their property. In a 1983 East Oregonian article announcing that the extension had finally been approved, Hill said, “Through these appeals we have been denied all our property rights except the right to pay taxes.”
In his later decades, Hill became a staunch advocate of Pendleton Underground Tours.
Pendleton Underground Executive Director Brooke Armstrong said Hill supported the underground as a board member and an actor in the annual “Underground Comes Alive.” During those performances, she said, Hill dressed in white overalls and a hat for his role as Uncle Johnny, who lived at the Cozy Rooms Bordello to protect the working girls.
In his personal time, Hill also loved basketball. He had served as varsity basketball manager at Oregon State University, refereeing scrimmages and dispensing “much needed advice to Coach Slats Gill.” Wanting to play himself, he enrolled in Mexico City College and competed all over Central America before returning to OSU to finish his agriculture degree. Later, he played city league ball.
Friend Pat Beard called Hill “a huge advocate for the city of Pendleton” who has the ability to instantly make connections. Beard will miss the “big, wild twinkle in his eye.”
“He was such a people person,” Beard said. “He would bump into people and become good friends. He had friends in every walk of life. Fritz is going to leave a big hole in Pendleton.”
Fred Hill said he met Fritz and his father, Fred, simply because they had the same name and they sought each other out. Hill, cultural historian for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, found Fritz as an admirer of Indian culture and an uplifting friend who was a bit of a jokester. Fred, who wears his long hair tied back, told how Fritz snuck up behind him one day with mischief on his mind.
“He grabbed my hair and pulled it,” Fred said. “He had the look of a mischievous little boy.”
He must have caught Fred’s unamused look because he returned later to apologize.
Hill’s wife, Karen, said she will miss her husband’s highly developed sense of humor and the way he seemed to connect with everybody.
“He had a big personality,” she said. “He would engage people from the checkers at Bi-Mart to the mechanic in the shop.”
The two married in 1994 in Hong Kong and again in Pendleton, making Karen his second and third wife, he liked to say. She loved traveling the world with him and those epic Round-Up parties they hosted every year at their home.
If not for COVID-19, the community would say farewell to Hill at the Happy Canyon Arena where he had spent so many years. Instead, the family will see him off at a small graveside service. Later, Karen said, there will be a big party in his honor.
