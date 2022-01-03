PENDLETON — Manny Kirkland was in the middle of telling his life story when he had to cut himself off: There was an emergency he needed to respond to.
For the past six months, Kirkland, a firefighter and paramedic with the Pendleton Fire Department, has been responding to the city’s emergencies at the drop of the hat. After tending to the call for service and then fitting in a training session, Kirkland was ready to finish his story about how someone from Kentucky ended up in the Round-Up City.
Kirkland first grew interested in firefighting and emergency response as a teenager, he said, when he noticed the way a friend of the family was acting after retiring from the Lexington Fire Department in Kentucky.
“There was almost a sadness about retiring,” he said.
The fact the friend found the job of firefighting so compelling that he was sad to end his career was compelling to Kirkland, but he put that dream on hold while he worked in his family’s catering business. It wasn’t the most direct route to firefighting, but Kirkland found a tongue-in-cheek throughline.
“The flip side is firefighters love to eat,” he said.
Like so many Eastern Oregon transplants, Kirkland’s journey to the region was made possible through family.
While Kirkland grew up in the Bluegrass State’s second largest city, his wife, Amity, grew up in Union. Their relationship became geographically possible when she moved out of state to attend Eastern Kentucky University, but as luck would have it, that’s not where they met.
The pair met while both were vacationing in Daytona Beach, Florida, on spring break. The couple eventually married and started a family as they pursued different career tracks — Manny Kirkland in firefighting and Amity Kirkland in the medical field.
As Amity did her schooling to become a doctor, Manny decided it was time to switch career fields and become a firefighter more than a decade after talking with the family friend. The couple moved north to Cleveland, Ohio, in 2010 and Kirkland hooked on with the fire department at Highland Hills, a small town nearby. When the family needed to move again so Amity Kirkland could do her residency at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Dayton, Ohio, Manny Kirkland once again found a job in a surrounding community, this time in suburban Riverside.
Moving to Pendleton became a unique next step, not only because of its distance from where they had lived but also because Pendleton is a fraction of the size of the communities they once called home.
But Amity Kirkland wanted to be closer to her family, and a fire department job in Pendleton was open. So the Kirklands moved again with the hope Pendleton is a place where they can put down roots.
Manny Kirkland said he likes working in the same community he lives in and enjoys being a member of the department. Amity Kirkland having family in Union and Tri-Cities gives the couple a base of support. They hope to raise their 2- and 4-year-old daughters in Pendleton. A podiatrist by trade, Manny Kirkland said the expectation is for Amity to resume her career once his probationary period ends at the one-year mark.
In his off time, Manny Kirkland and his family like to enjoy the outdoors, something Eastern Oregon offers in spades. And even though he now finds himself in Duck and Beaver country, Kirkland has retained a critical part of his home state identity: being a fan of University of Kentucky basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.