PENDLETON — A former Pendleton couple is learning firsthand the difference between people and politics.
Many Americans have uneasy impressions of Saudi Arabia. We read of mega oil deals, a monarchy headed by a vast royal family, women’s rights abuses and a journalist allegedly murdered by a Saudi prince.
Chris and Noelle Schulze raised a few eyebrows last summer when they told family and friends they planned to relocate to Saudi Arabia with their four children.
After teaching for 15 years at Sunridge Middle School, Chris felt restless. The couple decided an international experience would bring adventure and widen their children’s horizons. Chris signed up with a service that apprised him of opportunities with international schools. With Noelle’s blessing, Chris accepted an offer from Aramco, a Saudi petroleum company that made $111 billion in 2018, making it the largest company in the world.
The family moved to Dhahran, one of four Aramco communities. The American-style town of about 11,000 residents has a golf course, tennis courts, library, movie theater, bike paths, squash courts and a bowling alley and shopping in nearby Khobar.
Chris teaches math and science to children from all over the world.
“The kids are great. They come from Italy, Africa, Columbia, Jordan, Pakistan, India … it’s incredibly diverse,” Chris said. “Most speak some other language, but they all have a good grasp of English.”
On weekends, the family explores the desert with a tour guide or takes the train to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia and the country’s third largest city at 6.9 million people.
In the city, they observe a culture wildly different than the one they left back home. Women wear black abayas and head coverings. The loose-fitting, robe-like dresses are worn by Muslim women in public. A common sign shows a woman getting her abaya caught in an escalator and warning of danger.
The couple also noticed that eateries are segregated, though they have family sections.
“Restaurants, even McDonalds, have curtains in the booths so you can take off your veil to eat without being seen.”
Women are allowed to drive, but the Schulzes haven’t seen many female drivers.
Muslim prayer time happens five times a day, so restaurants, stores and other businesses pause for about 20 to 30 minutes. Many of the facilities have designated prayer rooms where employees can go.
The Schulze children (Adelade, 6, Samuel, 5, Theodore, 3, and Rosalie, 1) sometimes stop in their tracks to gaze at unfamiliar sights.
Despite the cultural and geopolitical differences, the couple marvels at the warmth of the Saudis they have met. One day in Riyadh, they unexpectedly stumbled across thousands of Saudis celebrating a national holiday at the capital building. The family was among very few westerners there.
“People smiled and encouraged us,” Noelle said. “They gave us free flags. They are proud of their country. They are proud of their heritage.”
Everywhere they go, Saudi people seem entranced by the Schulze children. Many, as did some Starbucks employees recently in Khobar, ask to take selfies with them. Young Rosalie gets the most attention. Locals tell Chris and Noelle they are blessed.
“We’ve seen great humanity in the people,” Noelle said. “When you get to know a person from another country, you no longer just have the government in mind. You can know a person who is just like you, who has concerns and worries just like you.”
“They’ve been so incredibly welcoming,” Chris said. “We’re not looked at as strange foreigners, but rather welcome guests.”
Saudi Arabia recently decided to allow international tourists for the first time ever. Before, only workers, foreigners with business visas or visitors to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina could enter the country.
The Schulzes enjoy being tourists too. They recently visited a place in the desert northwest of Riyadh called “The Edge of the World.” There, cliffs rise 1,000 feet from the barren desert floor. On the way to the site, their driver had to brake for a camel.
The couple savors moments such as these. They had wanted adventure, change and a positive experience for their children, and Saudi Arabia has delivered all three.
“We have no regrets,” Chris said. “We are experiencing a wildly different place. There is something about the adventure that fills both of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.