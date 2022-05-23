MORROW COUNTY — With votes still being processed from the Tuesday, May 17, election,the two races for the Morrow County Board of Commissioners have yet to be decided.
Counting for one of the races could change the front-runner. The other race could end up being close enough to trigger another election.
Election results, thus far unofficial, are from the Oregon Secretary of State's election results website. Bobbi Childers, Morrow County clerk, said vote totals will be updated again May 25.
"Results may be challenged after that, and we might not have a clear winner in the primary until certification June 13," she said.
To win a seat in this primary, Childers said, a candidate must receive a majority of votes (50%, plus one vote). If no candidate achieves that, she said, the top two vote-getters for a seat enter a runoff in the upcoming general election.
Position 2
As of May 20, challenger Jeff Wenholz had a slight lead over Commissioner Melissa Lindsay. Wenholz had 50.4% of the vote (1,296) to Lindsay’s 49.4% (1,270). This seat was made available due to Commissioner Don Russell retiring. Lindsay, who holds the Position 3 seat, is running for Position 2.
“I’m glad I’m up 26, rather than down 26,” Wenholz said.
He added, though, that he was waiting on mail-in ballots to be counted and it was “hard to say” what the results would be.
If he wins, he said his first priority would be to repair relationships with department heads, avoiding turnover that he sees as a problem for county offices. Wenholz said Morrow County commissioners have a history of interference with department heads, not letting them do their jobs as they see fit. He said he wants that to change.
Wenholz also said he will work on other relationships, seeing what he can do to make partnerships better with the county’s cities and the Port of Morrow.
“That’s why I ran, to repair those relationships,” he said.
Position 3
The county also continues to tally votes for Position 3, but David Sykes is well ahead of the other two candidates.
As of the morning of May 20, Sykes had 50.3% of the vote (1,273) to Mike McNamee’s 30.7% (776) and Gus Peterson’s 18.8% (476).
“I’m looking forward to serving the citizens of Morrow County,” Sykes said. “We have a lot of challenges and hard work ahead, but I plan on meeting as many of our citizens as I can to listen to what they have to say and discuss.”
He said housing is a priority of his, and he wants to encourage private builders. Also, he wants to promote the existing economic diversity of Morrow County. Agriculture, renewable energy and industry all should keep pace with one another. Tourism, too, should be promoted, he said.
If he is to be elected, he said, he wants people to know that differences of opinion will exist but he is open to discussion and resolution.
“One of my goals is that we are all working together,” he said. “We go into this with hope.”
He added, though, that this contest is yet to be decided. He will avoid a runoff by getting a majority of the vote, but that may not happen.
“I don’t have any inside information to say that I’m confident (in winning with the necessary 50%, plus one vote). I want it to be,” he said. “If not, I am prepared and ready to go into the fall campaigning.”
