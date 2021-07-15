IRRIGON — A group based in west Umatilla County is planning a fundraiser for a family in Hermiston whose house burned down soon after the death of a loved one.
Rayito de Luz — an organization that holds fundraisers for families in times of need — is planning an event in Irrigon on Sunday, July 18, in support of the family of Andres V. Cabrales, who recently died, according to Felipe Chavez, one of the organizers of the event.
The family’s home on Agnew Road burned down July 12, according to Facebook posts.
The fundraiser will be at 81455 S.W. Seventh St. Irrigon, starting at 10 a.m., according to the post. The event will include food and drinks and is open to the public. There also will be a raffle, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.
The group is hoping to raise $10,000 at the event, said Chavez, a field manager for MJ’s Labor Services Inc. The funds will go toward the family’s funeral expenses.
People who are interested in attending the event and who have questions can contact Rayito de Luz at 541-314-1064.
