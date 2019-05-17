The city of Hermiston is accepting applications for the Funland Park Reconstruction Committee.
The temporary committee will help steer the process of designing and rebuilding the Funland playground at Butte Park, which burned down last week. It will be comprised of eight to nine members and will hold its first meeting in July.
Applications can be found online at hermiston.or.us/volunteer or at city hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Applications can be turned into city recorder Lilly Alarcon-Strong at city hall or by email at lalarcon-strong@hermiston.or.us. The deadline is June 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.