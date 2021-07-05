HERMISTON — A group of eager children gathered alongside Hermiston Mayor David Drotzmann under the arching entrance to the new Funland Sunday, July 4, for the grand opening of the new facility.
“Three, two, one,” the crowd counted down before Drotzmann’s giant scissors sliced the ribbon and a flood of children flowed across the park.
“It’s amazing,” yelled one child as he sprinted across the playground. A stilt walker dressed like Uncle Sam, a pair of pirates and Santa Claus mingled amongst the crowd, taking photos with children as they explored the new playground.
Elsewhere, Khloe Velasco swung across the variety of playground structures, taking in each one. Velasco still remembers the old Funland and said it was hard to choose which one she liked better.
“I like both,” Velasco said. “They’re different, but both great.”
Velasco said she enjoyed the variety of new slides and the many buildings and storefronts to play in.
While slides and play structures attracted Velasco’s attention, her 4-year-old brother Ivan Velasco said his favorite part of the new playground was the large concrete corn near the front of the park.
“I want to go on the corn,” he said before running off toward the piece of play equipment.
Larry Fetter, director of the Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department, said the corn, and other large concrete structures, were unique to Funland.
“All of the cement structures are custom to Hermiston,” he said.
The Funland Playground features a variety of play structures, including three main zones: the Wild West, Adventure and Farmland. In addition to original playground structures, the playground features a soft, rubbery play service that has been designed to complement the various areas of play.
For Fetter, the July 4 grand opening marked a major milestone in the completion of the project. While some lighting, fencing and sod construction remains, Fetter said it was “exhilarating” to be able to see children on the playground once again.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for two years,” he said. “It’s a great day to celebrate.”
Also to come is a monument and fence recognizing the project’s donors. In addition to a $752,000 insurance payout from the previous playground, the Funland Fundraising Committee, in partnership with the Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department, set out to raise an additional $810,000 toward the playground’s $1.75 million price tag. The city acknowledged the support of the Rotary, Kiwanis, and Lions clubs as well as others who helped fundraise for the project.
The new Funland is the third iteration of the playground, originally built in 1996. The first playground burned down in 2001 and its replacement burned down in May 2019 in a suspected case of arson.
Due to Funland’s history with fires, the city of Hermiston has said the new structure was built with fire-resistant materials and features surveillance cameras to further deter vandalism.
Greg Collins explored the playground with his daughter during Sunday’s event. Collins, who said he helped with some of the final construction of the playground, said the playground was unlike anything he’d seen before.
“I think it’s amazing,” he said. “I have never seen a park on this scale.”
As a parent, Collins said he felt the park offered a variety of engaging play areas and said he would have loved to have something similar as a child. He said he thought the park would become a frequent destination for his family and others in the community.
“The other parks in Hermiston,” Collins said, “are going to be feeling a bit empty.”
