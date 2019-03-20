Inspiration came from all corners at the 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge at Sherwood Heights Elementary School Tuesday.
Seven Pendleton School District fourth- and fifth-graders gathered in the Sherwood Heights cafeteria to cook their own Mexican-inspired recipes for prizes and a chance to go to the regional competition. Sponsored by the district's food service provider, the challenge was judged by a panel that included Superintendent Chris Fritsch and Pendleton School Board Chairman Dale Freeman.
Many students were inspired by dishes their parents already made at home, although other competitors had different origin stories.
Harshabad Singh, a fourth-grader at Sherwood Heights, said he was a vegetarian, so that's what spurred him to do his veggie taco recipe, which featured beans, tomatoes, cheese, and onions.
Sherwood Heights fourth-grader Samuel Simmons said the seasoning for his chicken burrito recipe — Tabasco, chili powder, and cumin — was driven by necessity.
"Basically, whatever we found in the house," he said.
Claire Welch, a fourth-grade student at Washington Elementary School, said she and her father search the internet for a while before finally finding a Southwest quesadilla recipe that worked for her.
After doing a few test batches, Welch suggested dialing down the spiciness on the recipe for home cooks looking to make the dish at home.
In the end, the Welches' long search paid off — Claire's dish won the competition. Her win earned a set of cookware and the chance to compete in the regional competition.
Sherwood Heights fifth-grader Brandy Coleman and her taco salad won second place, and Sherwood Heights fourth-grader Eliza Torres and her "Lime Time Tacos" took home third place to round out the top three.
