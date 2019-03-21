Servings: 8
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 purple onion, diced
3/4 cup corn
2 teaspoons ground cumin
Salt and pepper
1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1 package 10-inch flour tortillas
1 16-ounce can refried black beans
1 cup pepper jack cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
1 fresh lime
In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Saute red pepper and onion until soft. Add corn, pepper flakes, cumin, and salt and pepper. Toss to incorporate and saute for 3 minutes. Transfer to bowl and add cilantro.
Preheat saute pan over medium heat. Lay two tortillas on work surface and spread with refried beans.
Place tortilla in skillet and sprinkle with onion mixture and pepper jack cheese. Cover with second tortilla. Heat it for about four minutes until cheese is melted. Flip once to toast both sides.
Slice quesadilla into four wedges, sprinkle with cilantro and top with sour cream mixture.
In small bowl, mix sour cream, cilantro and lime juice with salt to taste.
(Recipe from Washington Elementary School fourth-grader Claire Welch)
