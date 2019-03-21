Servings: 5
1 package tortilla bowls
1 pound ground beef
1 cup brown rice
1 envelope taco seasoning
3/4 cup water
1 onion, diced
One 14-ounce can black beans
One 14-ounce can red kidney beans
1 package shredded lettuce
2 tomatoes, diced
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 avocados
1 small sour cream
Mild salsa
Chipotle ranch dressing
Tortilla chips
In skillet cook ground beef with diced onions. Cook beef thoroughly, drain grease then add water and taco seasoning. Let simmer for 5 minutes.
Cook rice according to direction on the box.
Open beans, drain and rinse. Warm beans in microwave.
Dice tomatoes and avocados.
In tortilla bowl, layer ingredients to your liking.
(Recipe from Sherwood Heights Elementary School fifth- grader Brandy Coleman)
