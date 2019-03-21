Chefs Challenge
Taco Salad

 Staff photo by E.J. Harris

Servings: 5

1 package tortilla bowls 

1 pound ground beef

1 cup brown rice

1 envelope taco seasoning

3/4 cup water

1 onion, diced

One 14-ounce can black beans

One 14-ounce can red kidney beans

1 package shredded lettuce

2 tomatoes, diced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 avocados 

1 small sour cream

Mild salsa

Chipotle ranch dressing

Tortilla chips

In skillet cook ground beef with diced onions. Cook beef thoroughly, drain grease then add water and taco seasoning. Let simmer for 5 minutes. 

Cook rice according to direction on the box.

Open beans, drain and rinse. Warm beans in microwave.

Dice tomatoes and avocados.

In tortilla bowl, layer ingredients to your liking. 

(Recipe from Sherwood Heights Elementary School fifth- grader Brandy Coleman)

