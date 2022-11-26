PENDLETON — The Pendleton Center for the Arts biennial Gala Auction, "hit the goal right on," said Roberta Lavadour, executive director of the center. The Nov. 5 fundraiser featured many items for bidding, including original donated art and gift certificates from local businesses.

"It went great, it really did. It was a wonderful evening from a staff perspective things were great," she said. "We're always so humbled, and not surprised, but we never take it for granted that people donate items and things like that. It's always so gratifying how generous people in the community are and how much they want to support the arts center. We had several people who brought us things that we hadn't asked for because they wanted to support the cause."

