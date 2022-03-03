Gala spotlights Hermiston's community stars

HERMISTON — Many of Hermiston’s top community members were present in one room with a big celebration. On Wednesday, March 2, the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce hosted the 52nd Annual Distinguished Citizens Award Gala.
It was a time to honor local people and business for their contributions in 2021. Awards were given for Business of the Year, Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Merit of Honor, Educators of the Year, Outstanding Young Citizens and Fire Service.
The Award of Merit was passed on to Christmas Express. The Bob Severson Business of the Year Award went to Midway Bar & Grill. The Woman of the Year Award was handed to Alberta Wilkerson. And Steve Williams won the Man of the Year Award.
The educators, honored for another difficult school year as they navigated COVID-19 and related regulations were Hermiston High School’s Briann Gilman and Ethan McDonald, Armand Larive’s Kirby Warner and Sandstone Middle School’s Megan Reeve. For elementary schools, recognition went to Desert'sView Tanya Kennedy, Highland Hills' Angie Cooke, Rocky Heights' Ibbet Radant, Sunset’s Susan Frink and West Park's Brenda Caldwell and Hermiston School District’s Tricia Desjarlais. The administrator of the year was Katie Saul.
Hermiston Mayor David Drotzmann was one of the scheduled presenters. Having been to "close to 20" of these events, he said he likes to hear people's stories and the differences they make in our community. It is an "emotional and personally rewarding experience," he said.
“It’s always good to acknowledge the people or organizations that are working to make a difference in our community," the mayor said. "They are what make Hermiston a better place to live and raise our families.”
On Tuesday, March 1, Byron Smith, Hermiston city manager, said he was planning to attend, stating he has been to six or seven of the galas and “they are a nice event.”
“This is a great opportunity for the community to get together and celebrate the good going on within the community,” he said.
As she looked forward to the annual affair, Tricia Mooney, Hermiston School District superintendent, said she would be there and she would recognize the district’s educators and administrator of the year.
“This event is an opportunity to highlight some of the amazing people that make Hermiston such a great place to live, work and raise a family,” she said.
She added she attends every year, and she always enjoys “the opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of the educators selected by their peers to represent the district.”
Another person who was getting ready for his participation at the gala was Jason Edmiston, Hermiston chief of police.
"The DCA banquet is a win for the entire community as it provides everyone an opportunity to see/hear about the good things happening for the betterment of the entire community," he said.
The chief stated he has attended the gala two times previously.
"Not a dig at all, but cops tend to shy away from pomp and circumstance and that is why our involvement has been very minimal over the years," he said.
Ahead of the event, Mark Morgan, Hermiston assistant city manager, expressed his regrets about not being able to attend the event. Having three small children at home, he said it was difficult to leave.
Morgan did, however, say he has been to previous galas, and that they are “always excellent events which leave you with a stronger sense of pride in the community and the great residents who give so much to make life in Hermiston sweet.”
“This event is all the more important this year than in years past because we have lost out for the past several years on so many opportunities for friends, neighbors, and casual acquaintances to come together and have a shared experience,” he said. “These types of events create real intangible value for the social and economic fabric of the community because they create new contacts that residents and businesses come to rely on down the road.”
