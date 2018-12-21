Pendleton police continue to investigate the Monday night shooting of a gang member, but police Chief Stuart Roberts said arrests and prosecutions are unlikely.
“We probably know who the responsible parties are,” he said, “but without a victim, you don’t have a crime.”
Someone Monday night on the 600 block of Southwest Goodwin Avenue shot Austin Ray Satterwhite, 20. Roberts said Satterwhite and others claim to be members of the Cyclones, a gang the Pendleton Police Department knows.
“They’ve been poking holes in each other for a number of years,” Roberts said, with knives and guns, but members refuse to admit they are crime victims and won’t say who did what. Satterwhite is no different.
“They don’t want to testify, they won’t testify,” Roberts said.
Satterwhite’s case is the latest example of gang-related violence police investigate but that does not result in getting armed offenders off the streets, creating a serious concern for the safety of the public.
“It’s beyond frustrating,” Roberts said.
The upshot is each investigation produces more intelligence about the people involved. Roberts said that can pay off when someone has a falling out with another member or a change of heart, but there’s no telling when that can happen.
Satterwhite entered the jail Oct. 20 to serve a 59-day sanction for violating parole, according to information from jail Lt. Thoren Hearn. During that span, Satterwhite also served five days for drug charges on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and he faced charges of felony assault and witness tampering. The jail released him for time served on Monday at 8 a.m.
Satterwhite was back in the jail at 11:45 that night in the wake of the shooting investigation after police arrested him on a warrant. He remains behind bars.
