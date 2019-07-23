PENDLETON — Some of the most unique and dazzling bikes from Pendleton Bike Week were positioned around the Pendleton Convention Center on Saturday for the 2019 Moto Show.
The crowds of bike week attendees grew larger and larger with the event’s culmination on Saturday, so much so that Chad Dillinger struggled just to get his rare bike through the convention center doors for the show’s morning staging.
“I had about 15 people crowding around me in the parking lot trying to ask me questions and talk to me about it,” Dillinger said of his one-of-a-kind 2013 Harley-Davidson street glide. “I kept telling them, ‘Just come into the show!’”
With two large tail bags on either side of the bike’s backend and a 30-inch wheel at the front, it’s easy to see how it stands out to onlookers. But what truly sets Dillinger’s bike apart from the rest is what covers the rest of it. With a black base color, the bike is expertly designed with portraits and art of the Americas’ most notorious gangsters, such as Jesse James, Pablo Escobar, and most notably — John Dillinger.
John Dillinger was an American gangster that operated during the early 1930s with what was known as “The Dillinger Gang.” In total, Dillinger and his gang were accused of robbing 24 banks and four police stations along with a number of other crimes.
The aesthetic was an easy choice for Chad Dillinger, who’s always been associated with and interested in the stories and legends of the infamous criminal thanks to his last name. Dillinger said it just made sense for him to purchase the bike in Florida when he found it at a custom dealer.
Along with the black and white art of the bike, there’s a batwing shape around it’s front light that Dillinger said is also a one-of-a-kind piece.
Once he got the bike placed near the center of the convention center, the crowds of people interested in it didn’t abate. The sixth bike to be staged yet that morning, nobody passed it by whose eyes didn’t wander and make them stop at least momentarily for a longer inspection.
None of which is new to Dillinger.
“I can’t go anywhere without people stopping me,” he said, laughing.
Dillinger owns two other bikes, both of which have tail bags like his 2013 street glide, though neither has the 30-inch front wheel. He and his wife, Tamber, came to their first Bike Week from Battleground, Washington, after he heard of the event on a motorcycle forum called cyclefish.com.
While Dillinger said that he rides the bike all the time, his prized bike was seemingly spotless at Saturday’s show.
“It’s a lot of shining and upkeep in the shop,” he said. “It takes a lot of elbow grease.”
Just to properly clean the 30-inch wheel Dillinger said it takes about an hour on each side of it.
When he’s not riding or caring for his bike, Dillinger runs a construction company in Battleground. But he and his wife often climb onto the back of one of his bikes together and escape when they can.
“She’s more excited to ride the bike than I am usually,” Chad said, laughing.
Though she doesn’t ride any bikes herself, Tamber has fully embraced her husband’s hobby and joined in.
“I love everything about it,” she said. “No cellphone, the scenery, I just love it. And I really love the biker community.”
The Dillingers had plenty of opportunities to converse with and experience the biker community in Pendleton on Saturday. Even as more and more bikes were set up within the convention center, the largest crowd could almost always be found around Dillinger’s gangster bike.
When they weren’t at the convention center taking in Bike Week’s festivities, the Dillingers enjoyed some time dining and gambling at the Wildhorse Casino & Resort at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. All in all, the couples first trip to Pendleton and Bike Week left an impression on them.
“We’ll definitely be back,” Chad said.
