Fire crews examine burn damage to a manufactured home in Hermiston on Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Umatilla County Fire District 1 was dispatched to a structure fire at 81232 Vetter Lane. Battalion Chief Ed Clark said the residents had been burning garbage in the grass near the house before the fire spread to the house and the surrounding field. Clark expects the building will be a total loss due to heavy smoke damage and shattered windows. While burning is allowed on select days between Oct. 1 and May 31 in Umatilla County, Thursday was not a burn day.