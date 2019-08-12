HERMISTON — Umatilla County customers of Sanitary Disposal Inc. of Hermiston will pay more for garbage service come Sept. 1.
The company holds the waste collection franchise for Hermiston and asked the county to approve a rate increase. Mike Jewett, president of Sanitary Disposal, told the county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday the company has about 3,200 customers in the county and most would pay $20.10 per month for service, an increase of $1.70.
He explained Sanitary Disposal lost approximately $296,000 last year due to the lack of recycling stemming from China no longer taking recyclables from the United States. The rate increase would account for inflation for 2019, 2020 and 2021, Jewett said, and make up for the loss in revenue.
He added Morrow County approved the rate increases, which went into effect in Boardman in July and becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2020, in Irrigon.
Umatilla County commissioners approved the rate increase with a vote of 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.