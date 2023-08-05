A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy talks Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, to a homeowner who was evacuated around 5 p.m. from his Hermiston home on the 1100 block of Northeast Gladys Drive because of a gas leak.
HERMISTON — A gas leak Saturday evening, Aug. 5, forced Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 firefighters to evacuate people from their homes around the 1100 block of Northeast Gladys Drive, south of Sandstone Middle School.
Battalion Chief J.W. Roberts said the department evacuated homes in a three-square- block area stretching from 10th to 12th streets on Gladys as well as north and south. He said occupants of a home within the area struck a 2.5-inch, Cascade Natural Gas line with saws around 4:30 p.m. while digging tree stumps.
“They (Cascade) got called, and they called us,” Roberts said. “We had to evacuate part of this neighborhood, and they had to bring in some crews to isolate that gas line. Now they got it isolated, and they are fixing it.”
Along with evacuating homeowners, firefighters had to isolate the area by blocking traffic and monitoring for gas inside and outside the evacuation area, he said. Trent Waldern, who lives at N.E. 11th St. and Gladys, said firefighters evacuated him from his home around 5 p.m.
“I just had the fire department come to the front door, knocked and said, ‘We got a gas leak just across the way. It’s a pretty major one and we need you to evacuate your house and move down this way,’” he said.
Residents were allowed back into their homes around 7 p.m. and that no injuries were reported, Roberts said. He said Cascade Natural Gas crews were expected to have the gas line fixed at approximately 9 p.m.
The Hermiston Herald could not reach Cascade Natural Gas for comment.
