230809_thh_news_gas_leak.jpg

A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy talks Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, to a homeowner who was evacuated around 5 p.m. from his Hermiston home on the 1100 block of Northeast Gladys Drive because of a gas leak.

 Travis Snell/East Oregonian

HERMISTON — A gas leak Saturday evening, Aug. 5, forced Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 firefighters to evacuate people from their homes around the 1100 block of Northeast Gladys Drive, south of Sandstone Middle School.

Battalion Chief J.W. Roberts said the department evacuated homes in a three-square- block area stretching from 10th to 12th streets on Gladys as well as north and south. He said occupants of a home within the area struck a 2.5-inch, Cascade Natural Gas line with saws around 4:30 p.m. while digging tree stumps.

