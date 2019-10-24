PENDLETON — The formula for career day is tried and true — a school invites a diverse group of professionals to speak to students and inspire their future career aspirations.
Potential employers spend a lot of time telling students what they need from them to get hired, but less is spent on what younger job seekers are looking for in a workplace.
Umatilla County, Eastern Oregon Business Source, and the Pendleton and Hermiston chambers of commerce attempted to change that by organizing the Eastern Oregon Career Summit.
While students at Pendleton High School went through a traditional career day Wednesday morning, Eastern Oregon Business Source President Susan Bower led a class of personnel from human resources departments and workforce assistance programs at the Pendleton Convention Center about the best way to hire the next generation of workers.
Contrary to popular opinion, Bower said millennials and their younger cohorts weren’t especially lazy, narcissistic, or entitled compared to previous generations.
“Just because we have a certain birthday doesn’t mean we fit into a certain category,” she said.
Bower added that while many employers desire soft skills like communication and professionalism, many young jobseekers are unaware and need to be trained up on them.
Bower said millennials were now the largest generational group in the workforce, and the next generation, “Generation Z,” would soon join them.
Later that afternoon, a crush of Generation Zers from eight school districts across Umatilla County filled the convention hall to hear pitches from potential employers.
A group of students huddled around the Washington State Department of Corrections booth to hear a pitch from employees from the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.
Sgt. Howard Thornhill ran through all the careers students could pursue at the penitentiary beyond correctional officer, while also highlighting the department of corrections benefit package and overtime pay.
Pilot Rock High School seniors Austin Drake and Ty Dick listened intently to Thornhill’s pitch, but they already had their minds set on a different career track.
The pair said they both intended to attend WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming, to study diesel mechanics, and they were mostly using the job fair to get an idea of what other options were out there.
Pendleton High School sophomores Ellie Samford and McKenzie Penninger were also skipping a lot of the booths because they were interested in veterinary science, a job field that was discussed in the morning session but absent from the job fair.
Some employers were playing the long game, introducing themselves to the students with the idea that they may apply for a job once they get older.
Pedro Sanchez of Boardman Foods said many of the students he encountered would be on the younger edge of the hiring pool for the Morrow County onion processor.
But he wanted the students to know that Boardman Foods was a growing company that could provide them a place to work when they get older.
Sanchez said his own tenure with Boardman Foods started four years ago as an onion trimmer. He has since worked his way up to production manager, and he thinks the potential for upward mobility could be a resonant pitch for some students.
Sanchez attended one of Bower’s seminars earlier in the morning, and he especially liked a speech she made about the importance of good management.
It was a part of Bower’s presentation on how to become an “employer of choice” in Umatilla County, a topic of importance in a state with 4% unemployment.
Although Umatilla County sponsored the career summit and contracts with Eastern Oregon Business Source to provide professional development services, Bower said the county government stood out as an example of workplace improvement regardless.
Bower said when she first started working with Umatilla County several years ago, morale was low and employees complained of the workplace being too political and a lack of equity among departments.
Since then, Bower said the county has focused on creating a clear mission statement and strong internal branding, which she said has led to more job applicants, higher qualified candidates, higher retention, and lower turnover.
