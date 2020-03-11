PENDLETON — The Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation currently has two open loan programs for area residents.
The first, the Northeast Regional Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program, assists homeowners in Umatilla and Morrow counties with financing home repairs to improve health and safety, such as roofing repairs, heating system upgrades, wheelchair accessibility or electrical and plumbing systems upgrades.
The interest free loan with deferred payment options applies to owner-occupied homes with a low to moderate annual income. Repairs cannot exceed 50% of the assessed market value of the property, and manufactured homes must be newer than 1978.
“For many homeowners, a critical repair is just not in their budget,” Susan Christensen, executive director of GEDOC, said in a news release. “These loans allow people to make their homes safer, more energy efficient and more accessible.”
A second program, the USDA Intermediary Relending Program, is administered locally by GEODC.
It offers small business loans of up to $10,000 for up to 60 months with no payments for the first six months. Rates start at 4% and loan fees at 0.5%.
For pre-applications or more information about either program, visit www.geodc.net or call 541-276-6745.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.