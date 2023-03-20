PENDLETON — The Milton-Freewater man who a jury in 2014 convicted of murder is back in Umatilla County for his new trial.
George West Craigen, 60, became an inmate once again of the Umatilla County Jail on Friday, March 17, and again he will stand trial for the 2011 shooting death of Cecil “Rob” Carter. The case came back to the local circuit court after the Oregon Supreme Court upheld the appeal's court determination that police obtained certain statements from Craigen when he should have had a lawyer present because he was the defendant in another case.
Which judge will preside over the case remains a question. During his previous trial, Craigen disqualified judges of the 6th Judicial District, and Judge Russell West from Union County had to preside.
The court also needs to appoint a lawyer to represent Craigen. The court during Craigen's first trial appointed Dean Gushwa of Pendleton as the defense attorney, but Craigen tried to fire Gushwa, who also tried to quit as Craigen's lawyer, but the court would not allow that for either of them.
Craigen faces a charge of first-degree murder. Court records have yet to show his arraignment. Umatilla County District Attorney and Chief Deputy District Attorney Jaclyn Jenkins are prosecuting the case.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.