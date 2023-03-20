PENDLETON — The Milton-Freewater man who a jury in 2014 convicted of murder is back in Umatilla County for his new trial.

George West Craigen, 60, became an inmate once again of the Umatilla County Jail on Friday, March 17, and again he will stand trial for the 2011 shooting death of Cecil “Rob” Carter. The case came back to the local circuit court after the Oregon Supreme Court upheld the appeal's court determination that police obtained certain statements from Craigen when he should have had a lawyer present because he was the defendant in another case.

