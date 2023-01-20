George West Craigen of Milton-Freewater pleads his case to Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung during a motions hearing Feb. 21, 2014, at the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton. A Umatilla County jury in 2014 convicted Craigen of murder. The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, remanded the murder case back to Umatilla County.
PENDLETON — George West Craigen of Milton-Freewater is coming back to Umatilla County for a new trial in his murder case.
“Unfortunately, the Supreme Court made its decision to overturn and remand,” Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said. “And we’re moving forward.”
A jury in October 2014 convicted Craigen of the murder for the shooting death of his neighbor, Rob Carter. The jury also convicted Craigen of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and altering or removing the identification number of a gun. The court sentenced Craigen to 25 years to life for the murder and two more years for the weapons crime.
Since then, Craigen has appealed the conviction.
The Oregon Court of Appeals in May 2021 reversed and remanded the murder charge, finding police obtained certain statements from Craigen when he should have had a lawyer present. The state Supreme Court has affirmed the appellate courts’ ruling.
Primus said his office has been working with the Oregon Department of Justice throughout this lengthy process, and he has been in contact with Carter’s family. He said the DOJ contacted him ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling, and he let the family know.
Primus said that was a difficult conversation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.