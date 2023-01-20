Craigen Appeal
George West Craigen of Milton-Freewater pleads his case to Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung during a motions hearing Feb. 21, 2014, at the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton. A Umatilla County jury in 2014 convicted Craigen of murder. The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, remanded the murder case back to Umatilla County.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — George West Craigen of Milton-Freewater is coming back to Umatilla County for a new trial in his murder case.

“Unfortunately, the Supreme Court made its decision to overturn and remand,” Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said. “And we’re moving forward.”

