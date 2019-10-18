PENDLETON — Some Pendleton-area folks might have a harder time than others signing onto the Oregon Lottery’s new sports betting phone app.
The Lottery on Wednesday unveiled Scoreboard, the state’s first and only legal online sportsbook. Lottery spokesperson Matthew Shelby said the rollout was a “bit like black Friday,” with so many people trying to register the system bogged down for a while. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Scoreboard had 2,300 accounts, he said, with deposits near $80,000 and wagers a little more than $15,000.
One local agreed to talk about his experiences with Scoreboard on condition of anonymity because some people still view sports betting as a vice. He said his location presented a hurdle to using the app because his phone pegged him as too close to the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Shelby said this was a situation the Lottery was aware could happen.
The Oregon Lottery only allows sports betting in the state of Oregon, he explained, and not on tribal lands. The phone app relies on geotracking technology to keep the “geofencing” in place.
“If you’re not actually in the state or on tribal lands or in some cases near tribal lands,” Shelby said, “it won’t let you place the wager through.”
Turning off the phone’s location tracking systems also throws up a barrier to using the app.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think there’s a real easy way around it,” Shelby said, at least not on the phone app.
The exclusion zone near reservations might affect other Oregon residents, but Shelby said players could find success using a computer, which relies on IP addresses and not geotracking.
The Pendleton man said that’s what he ended up doing. The Scoreboard website worked just fine on his computer.
Oregon is the second player in the state to have legal sports betting. The Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Reservation opened the first retail sportsbook on Aug. 27 at their Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City.
Oregon has eight more American Indian reservations, and they, too, can offer any games the lottery offers. Wildhorse Resort & Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton does not run sports betting. The East Oregonian left messages for Wildhorse representatives, but not one called back by deadline Thursday.
Shelby said at the end of the day, there is no way to account for every scenario people might employ to bet and the true tests of the app and website will come from the users.
