HERMISTON — Amanda West remembers Dec. 17, 2021, as a day that started off well. She had an office party, and then closed shop midday. The weather was nice, she said, and she was feeling good.
After closing their business, Columbia Orthodontics, she and her husband, Jim West, went home, but then returned to their office to toss some cardboard in the trash. The day would take a terrible turn for them at that point.
They pulled up to the dumpster at nearly 3 p.m. and were getting out of their car when they saw a man was parked nearby.
“He came out from the car,” she said. “He came right up to the hood of our car, and he pointed a gun straight at us and said, 'Get out of your car.’”
Amanda West stated she and her husband were taken aback, confused by the situation. Hermiston, she said, is generally a safe place, where things like this are unexpected. The Wests have lived in Hermiston for 10 years. It took a minute to process what was happening, she said.
“It was surreal,” Jim West added. “I couldn’t believe this was happening.”
As the Wests attempted to make sense of what was happening, the man continued to demand they leave their car.
Jim West, having never been in this type of situation before, said his instinct was to drive into the man. Amanda West, too, said this was something she wanted to see happen. What kept them from running him over was a safety mechanism in their vehicle. Their 2019 Dodge Ram, ironically, will stop automatically when an object is in its way.
“Now, we know how to turn that off, but we didn’t know at the time,” Amanda West said.
As Jim West attempted to plow forward, the suspect stepped toward his side of the vehicle. According to the Wests, the gunman held his weapon up to Jim West’s head and said, “Don’t make me shoot you.”
“I got out of my side of the car, and I started screaming,” Amanda West said.
She said there were people at nearby businesses and school was letting out.
As the man continued his threats, the Wests heard the sirens of emergency vehicles. Unknown to them at the time, a nearby bank, Umpqua Bank, 450 N. First St., Hermiston, had been robbed, and police were on their way to the bank.
The man kept shouting, “Why don’t you get out of the car?” according to Amanda West.
That is when Jim West, claimed they had children in the backseat. He also said he had tossed $15,000 in cash out of his vehicle in an attempt to hide it.
People were starting to take notice, the Wests said. The gunman rushed to his own vehicle, Amanda West said, and did something else she did not expect.
“He put the gun up to his head, like he was going to shoot himself,” she said. “For some reason, he didn’t.”
Instead, she said, he got in his car, then took off.
Amanda West said the police arrived and she pointed toward the escaping car.
As the police gave chase, the Wests said they noticed several $100 bills lying on the pavement and blowing in the wind. At first, they said, they thought it was the cash Jim West had tossed from their car, so they collected it.
It was not until later, when they learned of the bank robbery, they realized the money belonged to the bank.
Following their ordeal, they said, a Stanfield police officer interviewed them for 30 minutes in a parking lot. They turned in the stolen money at that time, they said.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston confirmed the Wests were held up following the bank robbery.
The aftermath
“We don’t have any closure, and it was so traumatic,” Amanda West said.
“Weeks went by, and we weren’t contacted by anyone,” she said.
She added this seems especially odd, considering they viewed the man without a mask, following the bank robbery.
The suspect, while inside the bank, was wearing a mask, she said. Also, she said, she and her husband were the ones who pointed to the man and his car as he was leaving the scene.
They learned through media reports of the arrest of Clifford Uptegrove, 58, of Yakima. He was accused of robbing the bank. He was initially held in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and felony fleeing and unlawful use of a weapon. His bail was set at $1 million.
They also discovered the suspect had pleaded guilty to an armed bank robbery charge previously. He had been serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, a medium-security prison near Otisville, New York. He had a release date of March 17, 2022, but was released on compassionate release due to asthma and being at an increased risk of developing COVID-19.
Learning of the suspect’s past, and reflecting on their brush with death, the Wests said they remain affected.
“We can’t go into a crowded building,” Amanda West said. “It’s hard for us to park in a parking lot. I can’t go into a convenience store without feeling scared.”
The Wests were so upset by their experience, they could not celebrate the Christmas season like they would have otherwise, they said. Gatherings were just too painful.
“Multiple times, we pulled up to places we intended to go, but we decided not to go because it was just too scary for us.”
Their situation was made worse, Amanda West said, after a call from Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus. She said he told her Uptegrove would not face any charges related to holding the Wests up at gunpoint.
“He is being prosecuted for robbing a bank, but it’s the federal government will be the ones prosecuting him for that,” she said. “He’s not being prosecuted for what he’s doing to us.”
She added, “If it’s going to be before a judge in a few years, I want the judge to know that he didn’t just rob a bank. He also held us at gunpoint.”
Answer from the district attorney
In a call with the East Oregonian, Primus explained why he has not yet brought charges related to the attempted carjacking.
Uptegrove had committed previous federal crimes and was released from prison. "Committing this new crime, it is again a federal case in which he is going to have substantial time within the federal system as a result of that," Primus said.
He added the alleged crimes involved multiple jurisdictions, with the major jurisdiction being with the federal government.
"I have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney's Office to determine whether or not that was going to stay with them, or if it would come to our office," Primus said. "We're working on that, and we will make a decision."
Key to a resolution of the charges is the question of whether the bank robbery and action against Amanda and Jim West are one continuous course of conduct or separate events. Once this is decided, Primus said his office may well prosecute Uptegrove.
"Just because a case hasn't been charged yet doesn't mean it will not be charged," he said.
He added the state has three years to file the charges of armed robbery, so his office has time to make that decision.
Victims search for peace
With questions still unanswered, and the incident still fresh in their minds, the Wests report a mix of emotions. Amanda West said she has even felt gratitude to the man who held her and her husband up at gunpoint. For all of the mental anguish he has imposed on them, he did not kill her or her husband. He could have, she stated, but he did not.
As time has passed, they both said their mental state has improved, though they still are processing the event. They said they want the man to stay in prison and not be able to do to others what he did to them.
Uptegrove is in custody in Multnomah County Detention Center, Portland. The Multnomah County Sheriff's website states Uptegrove was booked into the facility on Dec. 29.
The Wests expressed their desire to feel normal again, like they did before this ordeal. But getting over this, Amanda West said, is going to take a while.
