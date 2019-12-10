PENDLETON — The sound of Christmas music filled the hangar at the Oregon National Guard Armory in Pendleton on Sunday morning as members of the Oregon Army National Guard 168th Aviation Regiment and their families, gathered to enjoy a Christmas dinner organized by the regiment’s Family Readiness Group and the Pendleton Lions Club.
While the dinner is an annual occurrence celebrating the end of the fall training season, this year’s event was particularly important to the more than 60 members of the regiment who will be deploying to Afghanistan for 12 months in 2020.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jacob Radke, who will be deploying with the regiment, said the event offered him a chance to spend time with his family and the families of his fellow National Guardsmen.
“This will be our last Christmas with our families for a while,” he said. “It’s a really good experience to be here and an important time to spend with our families.”
Capt. Taylor Frye said the party helps connect family members to the rest of the unit. He said the event is predominantly used to support the families and show thanks to them for their support of their Guardsmen.
“This is the most important event we do,” he said. “It’s a chance to give back to our families and support them.”
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Don Ford, a senior instructor pilot, emphasized the importance of the family bonds formed within the National Guard. Ford said that he views the Christmas dinner as a way of giving back to his family members — those related to him and fellow Guardsmen — and thanking them for the support that they provide.
“A lot of these guys have been here for several years,” Ford said. “It is literally a big family, one big Army family.”
For the last six years, the Pendleton Lions Club has helped to cover the cost of the meal, music and a free holiday gift raffle at the event as well as facilitating donations of toys and gift bags for the children.
“It’s a Christmas party unlike any other you’ll find in this town,” said John Taylor, secretary of the Pendleton Lions Club. “It’s one of the most important things that we do every year.”
The Pendleton Lions Club closed out the party with a $1,000 donation to the regiment’s Family Readiness Group.
Lorrie Swiger, coordinator of the Family Readiness Group, said the dinner is one of two that the group arranges each year. She said it is important for spouses and families to get to know each other and spend time together, especially with the pending deployment.
“It’s a good day to give back to the families,” she said.
The Family Readiness Group helps to provide support to the families of deployed Guard members, both emotionally and by making connections with resources for the families. The readiness group operates a raffle at the dinner to help fund the dinners and provide assistance to families in need.
“If they need someone to yell at or talk to, we’re here,” Swiger said. “And if something around the house is going to break, it usually happens in the first months of deployment, so we’re here to help.”
For Chief Warrant Officer 4 Tom McCoin, the Christmas dinner held a little bit different significance. McCoin finished his final training mission with the unit just before the party and celebrated both his retirement and his 60th birthday on Sunday.
“It’s a tear-jerker,” said McCoin. “We’re all a family.”
McCoin, a Condon resident, was born and raised in Eastern Oregon and said having the opportunity to return to area with the National Guard was the ideal way to finish out his career. He said that having the opportunity to train National Guardsmen in Pendleton was very rewarding.
“I’m old enough to be most of their father,” McCoin said. “To see the young ones and their babies is, well, the military is in really good hands going forward.”
