PENDLETON — Hundreds of leather enthusiasts and exhibitors traveled from near and far last week to attend the annual Pendleton Leather Show at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Pendleton’s culture was on full display at the event, as cowboys, tribal members, artists and teachers meandered through the exhibits, shopping and talking shop about the selection of goods.
“I love it out here,” Todd Salzman, a sales manager for Hermann Oak Leather Co. from St. Louis, Missouri. “This whole industry is a unique culture. One of the friendliest industries you’ll find out there.”
Row after row of exhibits filled the center with leather, saddles, stirrups, conchos, tools and dyes. Attendees took leather work and knife wielding classes in rooms outside the main event. Many people said they were glad to be out with a sizable and welcoming crowd of folks.
“It shows our heritage,” said Rosa Hays, a Pendleton resident and enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Her son, Tyson Hays, added that the event is especially important for teaching younger generations about their heritage. They purchased a bag full of string for braiding. Each said they were glad to have an event in their own backyard after the pandemic had them cooped up at home.
The event also featured a new Northwest Leather Masters Competition, where competitors could show their saddles, handbags, or chaps for a chance to win more than $3,000 worth of prizes, according to Misty Shaw, the owner and publisher of Shoptalk! Magazine who organized the event.
Shaw was going to run last year’s event for the first time, but then the pandemic hit and canceled nearly all events. She said she was glad to have had an extra year to prepare.
“They were all very, very pleased,” Shaw said of the exhibitors
They included Salzman, of Hermann Oaks. He joined the 141-year-old company to learn its age-old tanning techniques, a style of leather work known to few worldwide, and which he describes as creating a “canvas for the artisans.” It’s a rare practice because it takes between a month to two months and costs hundreds of dollars. Now, he travels around for the company, educating customers about their techniques.
Only a few exhibits away, at GRS Tools. an artist used a high-tech system that looked somewhat like a microscope. It was essentially an air-assisted jack hammer that engraves designs into metal. The company ships such products to countries worldwide, including Russia and China.
“It’s one of the most interesting jobs I’ve ever had,” said Chelsey Kessler, a sales representative.
Kessler said she enjoyed the family atmosphere that surrounds the leather industry.
“This whole show is a great atmosphere,” Kessler said.
It’s that family atmosphere that brought the Sam Farring’s family to the leather show. A retired mechanic from Prineville, he came to the event to spend time with them and support his sons, who are interested in leathermaking.
Terry and Cindy Morgan, a couple from Prosser, Washington, who have been to the leather show multiple times, said every time they attend, they see people they’ve met over the years through horses and ranching. They, too, said they appreciate how the event brings out Pendleton’s culture and history.
“I’m so glad they keep doing this,” said Cindy Morgan, who purchased materials to make a new pair of chaps. “This is central to our livelihood.”
