PENDLETON — The Pendleton community celebrated the best of their own Friday, Jan 27, at the Pendleton Convention Center with the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce’s 66th First Citizens Banquet.
Margaret Gianotti took home the honor of the 2022 woman of the year, and Tim Hawkins received recognition as the man of the year.
Gianotti has had “volunteerism in her heart and soul as long as I’ve known her,” Gail Turner said as she introduced the winner woman of the year award. “This woman displays a great love for Pendleton and its citizens, and embodies a commitment to our community, both in her professional endeavors and as a dedicated long-term community volunteer.”
Gianotti has volunteered for the Pendleton Center for the Arts, College Community Theatre, Altrusa, Oregon East Symphony, Festival of Trees, Lions of Oregon and many others.
“Of all her efforts, Gianotti’s greatest impact was with the students of (Blue Mountain Community College,” Turner said. “She hustled money for scholarships, daycare grants, a food pantry, gas vouchers, much of this out of her own pocket, all for her beloved students.”
As her name was announced, Gianotti took the stage to a standing ovation.
“I have no words, I’m so honored,” Gianotti said, then joked, “I thought this award went to old people.”
A ba-dum-tss echoed through the chamber from the evening band’s drummer as the crowd laughed. Gianotti then turned serious and thanked those in attendance and shared stories of her love for Pendleton as her family joined her on stage to celebrate.
Steve Corey of Pendleton began his introduction of Hawkins for the 2022 man of the year award, describing him as, “someone we all agree is a humble person." Hawkins is lifelong resident of Pendleton, Corey said, and "he’s always been the one called upon to handle challenges that required the most time and critical thinking.”
In his life in Pendleton, Hawkins has served as chairman of the board at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, was president of the board for Pendleton Grain Growers, was president of the board of Happy Canyon and was president of the Pendleton Round-Up.
“I’ve often said that volunteering is like cholesterol — once it's in your blood its hard to get out,” Hawkins told the crowd when he accepted the award. “The people of this community prove that every year. Pendleton was an incredible place to grow up, and it’s an incredible place to raise kids.”
He said his father told him there was no better place than Pendleton, and Hawkins added also was true for him.
“How great is it to be recognized for doing stuff you love to do, in the place you love to live?” Hawkins said.
Pendleton Chamber CEO Cheri Rosenberg said 2023 turned out to be a unique year as the chamber wanted to honor another local volunteer, but he had already won a man of the year award. In 1963.
“We kind of have a rule that if you’ve already won you can’t really win again,” Rosenberg said. “I can tell you that officially changed after this nomination because 60 years later, people are still wanting to recognize this person as man of the year. We couldn’t let this go, so we put our heads together, and we’re going to present a lifetime achievement award, for his service to this community and his county, Bob Stangier.”
Stangier, 99, is a World War II veteran and former Mitchell B-25 bomber pilot. He continues to serve Pendleton as a volunteer at the Pendleton Air Museum where he takes serves to help a younger generation grow, he said. He is the first ever recipient of the Pendleton Chamber's First Citizen’s Banquet Lifetime Achievement Award.
The East Oregonian also received an bit of an honor. The chamber formed in 1893, but under a different name. The East Oregonian joined that year. The chamber at the ceremony recognized the EO as its oldest member.
Rounding out the winners:
Volunteer of the Year: Matt Terjeson.
Tourism Excellence: Pendleton Air Museum.
Employee of the Year: Corissa Schuening, Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon.
Boss of the Year: Erika Patton, Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon.
Business of the Year: Trendsitions Inc.
