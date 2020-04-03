HELIX — Fear of public speaking is a common phobia. About three-quarters of us get anxious when thinking about standing in front of an audience.
Tucker Wilson is not most people.
Wilson, a senior on the Whitworth University forensics team, talked his way to victory earlier this month at a national speaking competition. The 22-year-old from Helix was top overall varsity competitor at the National Christian College Forensics Association national tournament in Grove City, Pennsylvania, on March 6-8. Using a rodeo metaphor, the victory was a bit like winning all-around cowboy, a title that reflects the highest cumulative total in multiple events.
Wilson seems to have come out of the womb with the gift of gab. His mother, Stephanie Hutchinson, of Helix, said she didn’t initially recognize her son’s verbal abilities.
“He is my firstborn. I didn’t realize that all 2-year-olds didn’t talk in complete sentences,” she said. “It took off from there.”
Wilson said speaking to groups never intimidated him.
“I never really had an actual fear of public speaking,” he said. “I was always perfectly fine getting up and talking in front of strangers. I always enjoyed it.”
He admits his speaking abilities were unrefined and that he often got in trouble for talking in class while growing up in Helix. He got a taste of organized speaking in a high school speech class and at Future Business Leaders of America competitions. When Wilson entered college, he tried out for the forensics team on a whim, submitting a video of himself as a junior.
“I was giving this silly speech and I was wearing a shirt covered in cats,” Wilson said. “It was spirit week. My coach jokes that he took a chance on me.”
Wilson’s coach, Michael Ingram, remembers that crazy audition video.
“There was something about the guy,” Ingram said.
Wilson said he quickly fell in love with forensics. Eventually, he changed his major from biology to communications. Under Ingram’s tutelage, Wilson gained skill. He competed in debate, prepared speeches, limited preparation speeches and oral interpretation of literature, and many of their subcategories. The most terrifying event has to be impromptu speaking, he said.
“You flip over a paper and the judge starts a seven-minute timer. The paper has two quotations. You read them, interpret them and think of a speech using one of the quotations.”
With the judges watching, Wilson typically prepares for 30-50 seconds and speaks for the remaining time. During the final round at nationals, he drew a quote by novelist Arthur Koestler that said, “Dictators fear laughter more than bombs.”
“I talked about the Marvel Comics character Deadpool and how he uses humor to cope. I talked about Robin Williams and his battle with depression. I talked about gallows humor amongst concentration camp prisoners in Nazi Germany,” he said.
Wilson placed second place in impromptu, second in debate, second in duo, second in extemporaneous and sixth in after-dinner speaking, his favorite event. Wilson, who was the national champion in after-dinner speaking the past two years, said the event is his favorite because it gives him freedom to insert humor and speak to larger audiences. It’s hard to work the crowd in the early rounds, he said, when there may be only one stone-faced judge listening, but the crowd grows with each round. The more people in the audience, the more energy he draws.
“He’s always loved an audience,” said Hutchinson of her son. “The more people in the room, the more he likes it.”
Wilson said during tournaments, by the time he gets to finals, he gives each prepared speech four times.
Ingram said Wilson has an uncanny ability to read an audience and is also “the master of funny voices and one-liners,” though he doesn’t just go for the laugh.
“Tucker recognizes when those funny voices and one-liners will advance his argument and underscore the point he is making,” Ingram said.
Additionally, Wilson participates in the college’s comedy improv group, Cool Whip.
The coach said Wilson won 95 awards during his four years at Whitworth and may have gotten another if not for COVID-19. The pandemic thwarted Wilson’s plans to compete at the International Public Debate Association National Championships on March 14-17.
After graduation, Wilson plans to attend graduate school at the University of Montana with the ultimate goal of becoming a college communications professor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.