LA GRANDE — The girls dipped the white plastic spoons into the white plastic buckets and scooped up the gelatinous zombie flesh. Protective goggles in place, they were careful to plop the slimy substance into plastic zip-top bags.
Eastern Oregon University biology student Brady Layman told the group they next had to “squish it.” All part of preparing the yellowish muck to test for that basic component of life, DNA. Adrian Middle School student Delia Deroin squished away.
She was one of roughly 100 Eastern Oregon girls in grades six through eight Saturday at the university in La Grande taking part in Girls in Science. The event since 2001 strives to provide girls a fun but education-filled day with hands-on exploration using math, technology and science.
EOU chemistry professor Anna Cavinato explained the scenarios vary year to year but the focus is on using science to answer a mystery.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the girls to engage in the discovery process,” she said.
Sometimes the students work through a crime scene, sometimes they have to solve an environmental problem. This year was more health based: Is a zombie apocalypse possible?
Students from as far away as Fossil in Wheeler County made the trip to figure out how “Dr. Digory Potshard, Distinguished Fellow of Anthropology” turned gray-skinned and limp, unable to do much more than cast a vacant gaze from the confines of a wheelchair. The clues pointed to several possibilities. Could this be due to contact with mercury? Was it the sushi he ate? Perhaps some sort of poison? Had he provoked the ire of a Vodoun high priest and now existed under a curse?
The girls would need to check the evidence, run tests and create hypotheses about what happened to the good professor. And they had to act fast. The zombiism was spreading. Cavinato told the students she found two wandering the halls of the science building and had them captive in her lab for testing.
That prompted a murmur among the students and questions.
“Are the zombies tame?” one girl asked? Another said she understands zombies “eat brains.”
Cavinato assured the crowd these zombies were not rampant monsters. But she warned if anyone turns into a zombie, they might end up in the lab.
Working in three large groups, the students conducted an array of tests and experiments.
Brooke Eckstein of Stella Mayfield School, Elgin, and Malana Spencer of Sunridge Middle School, Pendleton, sought to determine if the white powder Potshard encountered could be the culprit. One deposited the powder into the testing tray, the other dropped vinegar over it, and they watched it bubble.
“I’m going to say it released a gas,” Eckstein stated before jotting down the observation in her lab book.
Several students at a time rotated through testing stations, and some were a tad reluctant at first to get too near the zombies — university volunteers for the day — in the bio lab. But the girls soon enough tested the poor creatures to see the pupillary response to light, the knee-jerk reflex, their heartbeats and more.
Angela Baird of Baker said this was her first time attending and she enjoyed learning about DNA and using pipe cleaners to make a replica of a neuron.
“I call it Medusa because it looks like Medusa,” she said.
Paige Wolfe of Baker said she enjoys learning about science so the whole day was a kick. Madison Bryant with Sunridge gave a similar assessment: “I like all of it.”
The event culminated with parents and other family members filling the back rows of Huber Auditorium at the university to witness the groups present their findings and conclusions. The three groups also reached consensus.
The zombies were conscious and human, they said, but as one young scientist told the crowd, Potshard was ”sitting there like a bump on a log.” Only one scenario accounted for his affliction, they said: Potshard ingested tetrodotoxin, the deadly neurotoxin of the puffer fish. And Potshard subsequently infected the other zombies.
The mystery solved, the girls remained jazzed as they returned to their regular lives. And perhaps the zombies were as well.
