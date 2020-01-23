Giving Back

Pendleton Warming Station Volunteer Coordinator KaSandra Williams, left, McKay Creek Estates residents Roberta Townsend and Richard Johnson, McKay Creek Estates Executive Director Malia Lieuallen and McKay Creek Estates Activities Director Morgan Anderson pose for a picture with coats from a coat drive put on by McKay Creek Estates. McKay Creek Estates residents held a coat drive over the last month, collecting 13 coats as well as numerous sweaters, long johns, pairs of socks and other clothing. Williams said that local organizations do similar clothing drives several times a year and the donations help to keep them well stocked. Those wishing to make donations to the station are encouraged to check the N2N website for their list of needs, as the station does not have room to store excess clothing or donations.
