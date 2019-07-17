PENDLETON — Last Saturday was going to be the first relaxing one in a long while for longtime Pendleton resident Kathy Barkley. She and her husband, Lloyd Barkley, were ready to unwind after the previous weekend’s Wildhorse Pow Wow, where she is the head judge and he is the arena director.
But something was not right. Barkley had mentioned to her daughter, Tucelia Barkley, that she had an intense headache a few days prior. Tylenol was not helping. By Saturday morning, the headache became so painful, Barkley woke her sleeping husband and they rushed to the St.Anthony Hospital emergency room.
A CT Scan confirmed that Barkely, 60, was suffering an aneurysm. She was life-flighted to Portland’s Oregon Health & Science University, where she underwent emergency surgery on Sunday morning.
“Everything was very quick,” said Barkley’s daughter, Tucelia, who joined her parents in Portland. “There weren’t any complications, she didn’t bleed out very much, she maintained full body functions. She’s very aware of what’s going on.”
She said that while the surgery went well, doctors are concerned over her mother’s low blood pressure.
As of now, Tucelia Barkley and her father remain by Kathy’s side in Portland, where she’ll be staying for over a week to recover from the unexpected surgery.
Tucelia Barkley started a GoFundMe in the meantime, to help with travel expenses and bills while her mother recovers.
On July 14, she opened the fundraiser. Her goal of $2,000 was surpassed within two days.
“We are very speechless, and my dad started crying when he saw the numbers,” Tucelia said.
But for donors, the generosity was an obvious response to a family deeply involved in the local community.
“We’re very woven into the Pacific Northwest in general,” Tucelia Barkley said.
She said her mother is from the Yakima Tribe in Washington.
A mother of four and grandmother of four, Barkley works in the janitorial department at the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center in Mission.
“She takes her position very seriously,” Tucelia Barkley said.
Following the operation, Barkley won’t be able to move around much for at least six weeks.
When she’s not working, Tucelia Barkley said her mother is constantly working on projects. Recently she has been crafting war bonnets for Yakima war veterans.
Just last month, Barkley had driven 37 cases of water bottles to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in Central Oregon, following a declaration of disaster over the drinking water system in the area.
Tucelia Barkley said that they’re uncertain about the cost of the surgery at this point.
“We’ll get to that storm when it comes,” she said.
For now, she said, the family is thankful for the GoFundMe support.
“[Kathy] pours her heart out so it’s good to see people have her back,” she said.
