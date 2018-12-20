Good Shepherd Medical Center is extending its Urgent Care hours, and will now be open Sundays, providing coverage seven days a week. As of now, the clinic will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours may be expanded in the future based on community needs.
The clinic can see people on a walk-in basis for issues that may not rise to the level of the emergency room, such as cold, flu, earache, urinary tract infections and joint and muscle pain.
The clinic, located at 1050 W. Elm Ave., Hermiston, is also open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic’s number is 541-567-2995.
