HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation concluded a “very successful year,” the foundation reported, awarding grants and scholarships totaling nearly $250,000 during 2020.
Over two grant cycles, in spring and fall, 21 organizations received grants for projects promoting health in area communities. According to a news release, the largest grant contribution was $50,000 for the city of Hermiston to help rebuild the Funland Park facility. Other funding was approved for medical health devices, security locks, community fitness centers, health education programs, community gardening projects, youth activities and services, foster care supplies, health exams and eye glasses.
Twenty-two local students, attending 17 different colleges and universities and enrolled in 12 different medical disciplines, received scholarships to assist their training in the medical field.
For more information, call 541-667-3419 or email foundation@gshealth.org. Donations can be made online at gshealth.org/foundation.
