HERMISTON — When Marcus Engle took the stage during the Good Shepherd Community Health Care System Community Meeting on Wednesday night to talk about patient care, he was speaking from experience.
At age 18, Engle, who authors books and gives speeches nationwide about improving the patient experience, was coming home from a hockey game in St. Louis with his friends when a drunken driver crashed into the side of the vehicle where he was a passenger. The crash broke every bone in his face and others throughout his body, took his eyesight, required a tracheotomy and resulted in hundreds of hours of surgeries.
He doesn’t remember much from his arrival at the Level 1 trauma center 3 miles away, other than the intense pain, but he does remember Jennifer.
“Most of the night I was unconscious, and the only thing that gave me comfort in that messed up world was the fact that someone was holding my hand,” Engle said.
Every time he had a moment of consciousness, she would squeeze his hand and repeat, “My name is Jennifer. You’ve been in a car accident. You’re in the hospital.”
“Then she would repeat two of the most compassionate words you can say: ‘I’m here,’” he said.
That simple gesture meant the world to him. It eventually inspired him to start the “I’m Here Movement,” encouraging medical professionals to remember the importance of comfort and reassurance in their interactions with patients.
“Simple human presence is the cornerstone of caregiving,” he said.
For the next 20 years, Engle didn’t know who Jennifer was — her position with the hospital, her last name, or even if she was a real person and not a painkiller-induced hallucination. But when he finally returned to the hospital where he was a patient all those years ago, the hospital had a surprise for him: they had found Jennifer.
A video of their reunion in 2013 can be found at marcusengle.com/im-here-movement. Marcus found out that at the time of his crash Jennifer was a 20-year-old emergency room technician, and had since worked her way up to clinical nurse manager of the surgical intensive care unit at the same hospital.
When Engle’s beloved guide dog Garrett was ready to retire three years ago, it was Jennifer who adopted him.
During his presentation Engle talked about other experiences with people who participated in his care, both good and bad.
He also talked about his decision to change the things he could in his life and stop worrying about the things that he couldn’t. When his accident happened, he wondered why it happened to him, but he knows now that his experience has helped others.
“It’s a huge compliment when people say, ‘I sell tires for a living, but your book taught me so much about how to talk to people,’” he said.
Good Shepherd CEO Dennis Burke also spoke, sharing what the hospital has accomplished in the 2018-19 fiscal year and what it is planning for the near future.
In the past year Good Shepherd added the Good Shepherd Family Health Center; launched a new Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center; expanded its home health and hospice services to the east side of Umatilla County; opened a wellness clinic at Hermiston High School; expanded its speech language and pathology department; opened a satellite pharmacy at Regency Hermiston Nursing Home; remodeled its diagnostic imaging and lab area; put a new roof on the hospital switched to the EPIC records system; increased urgent care to seven days a week; and recruited 12 new physicians and providers.
“This was a good year in terms of recruitment,” Burke said.
The hospital isn’t done recruiting, however. In the next year it will be looking for two OB-GYNS, two family practice doctors, one to three hospitalists, two psychiatrists and a non-interventional cardiologist. The hospital will also be recruiting a new CEO, as Burke plans to retire next spring.
“Dennis has been here 31 years — an exceptional CEO — and we wish him well,” board chair Steve Eldridge said.
Burke shared some upcoming projects the hospital is also planning, including construction of a physical medicine and rehabilitation center that will focus on helping people manage pain in multiple ways, and an “industrial medicine” program focused on serving people at risk of health problems from industrial jobs.
Good Shepherd is also planning to start up an oncology clinic and a sleep center, and expanding its cardio rehabilitation area.
