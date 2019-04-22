Good Shepherd has welcomed a second provider to its newly opened Good Shepherd Family Health Center.
JoDee Williams, Doctor of Nursing Practice, has joined Angie Hays at the center, located at the Good Shepherd Medical Plaza, 620 N.W. 11th St., Suite 103.
Williams said in a news release that her mother is a nurse and she always wanted to be a nurse to follow in her mother's footsteps of healing. She pursued a doctor of nursing practice degree from Gonzaga University.
“I really enjoy the flexibility and complexity of being able to care for men, women, and children over five-months-old,” she stated in a press release.
She said she thought Good Shepherd was "the perfect size" to be an integral part of an organization while building "lifelong generational relationships" with patients.
"I believe establishing a relationship is key," she said. "I want my patients to know that I value them as a person. I want to have open communication so when patients have a concern they feel comfortable sharing it with me so we can work through any issues together. I’m really here to help guide and advocate for my patients through life's journey.”
To schedule an appointment with Williams, call 541-667-3830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.