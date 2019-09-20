HERMISTON — Patients of Good Shepherd Health Care System who need an x-ray or mammogram will have a more private, comfortable experience after the the hospital completed a major remodel of its diagnostic imaging department and lab services.
Hospital staff celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Thursday. Chief Operating Officer Jim Schlenker said they were excited about the change, which will help the hospital better serve the community.
Eric Peterson, Good Shepherd’s interim facilities manager, told the audience gathered Thursday that the soft, inviting color palette and overall look of the patient staging area was “very representative of what Good Shepherd will look like in the future.” The design work on the project will provide a template for future remodels to other parts of the hospital.
“We can’t do it all at once, but we will over time,” he said.
Previously, patients who needed diagnostic imaging or a blood draw checked in at a desk within earshot of other patients. Now they will be able to check in in the privacy of one of three registration offices before being seated in a lobby.
Inside the lab, the number of draw stations was increased to three, with an area for patients to lie down if they need to. On the other side of the new lobby are the rooms for diagnostic imaging such as CT scans, x-rays, MRIs, ultrasounds, mammograms and echocardiography.
The increased number of registration stations and draw stations is expected to significantly decrease the amount of time it will take for patients to get blood drawn, and the offices will also mean less wait time for scans.
Good Shepherd has remodeled, expanded or added several new areas to its plaza at 620 N.W. 11th St. in the past few years, including the addition of the Good Shepherd Women’s Clinic.
The clinic announced hiring its second midwife this week.
Cynthia Rice, a certified nurse midwife, comes to Hermiston from Georgia. She has seven years of experience as a registered nurse and a master of science in nurse-midwifery from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky.
She said in a news release that she was inspired to become a midwife after a midwife helped her through the birth of her second and third children after a “very traumatic” birth experience with her first child. She said she is excited to work with the team at the women’s center to provide care for women from adolescence to menopause.
