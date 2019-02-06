Good Shepherd Medical Center has a new Emergency Medical Services director, Dr. Robert McCauley.
Previously, McCauley was the regional medical director for Team Health, a national medical group. In that role, he worked with medical centers all over the Pacific Northwest, including Good Shepherd.
"My role with Team Health was to make sure that our physicians were committed to meeting and exceeding federal and state quality and safety measures," said McCauley in a press release. "Though the work I was doing is very necessary in today's healthcare environment, I missed the direct impact that I personally had on patient care."
McCauley said his goal was to continue reducing patients' wait times, improve customer experiences, and care for the community in emergency situations.
"As one of the first points of contact with any health care system, the ER needs to be a place where people feel they are receiving competent, compassionate and prompt care," McCauley said.
Good Shepherd's Emergency Services department provides Level III trauma services, and a fast track option for walk-in care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.