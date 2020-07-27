HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System has chosen Brian Sims as its next president and CEO.
Sims will replace Dennis Burke, who is retiring after 32 years as Good Shepherd’s CEO. Sims begins Oct. 1, 2020.
“We are pleased to welcome Brian and his family to the Hermiston community,” GSHCS board chair Steve Eldridge said in a statement. “After a rigorous recruitment process including three excellent finalists, the Board is confident Brian is the right fit for our organization.”
According to a news release, Sims has 10 years of executive leadership experience, most recently as CEO of Lucas County Health Center in Chariton, Iowa, a fully accredited 25-bed Critical Access Hospital similar to Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Sims grew up in Arkansas, according to the news release, and as a child sometimes slept in the hospital where his mother worked as a nurse. His aunt and several cousins also work in health care, and he said eventually he made his way into the health care field as well.
He has Master of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in organizational development from Upper Iowa University, according to the news release, and is currently a Fellow with the American College of Health Care Executives.
“When a person learns what fuels their passion, they will never work again,” he said in a statement. “What I do now fuels my passion and I am very thankful to have an opportunity to serve GSHCS, Hermiston and our little portion of the world.”
Burke, who announced his intent to retire in 2020 in October 2019, pointed to the awards and other successes of the hospital Sims most recently helmed as an example of why Good Shepherd chose him.
“Brian has a strong track record of proven experience leading a Critical Access Hospital, with an emphasis on continual improvement in operations,” Burke said. “He is an excellent choice as CEO and will build upon our success here.”
