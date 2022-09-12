GSHCS Campus .jpeg

 Good Shepherd Health Care System/Contributed Photo, File

HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System announced it is leading a full-scale active shooter preparedness drill Sept. 22 at the hospital campus at 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston.

The simulation drill will train Good Shepherd staff to prepare for their roles, responsibilities and facilitate interaction with outside agencies and community partners should a shooting scenario happen on campus.

