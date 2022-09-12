HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System announced it is leading a full-scale active shooter preparedness drill Sept. 22 at the hospital campus at 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston.
The simulation drill will train Good Shepherd staff to prepare for their roles, responsibilities and facilitate interaction with outside agencies and community partners should a shooting scenario happen on campus.
“Good Shepherd will work with community partners to practice protecting our employees and to safely transport victims to a safe site,” according to the press release on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The drill will involve multiple local agencies and their support personnel, including Good Shepherd Health Care System, local law enforcement and local fire departments.
GSHCS President and CEO Brian Sims said the drill is about agencies in Umatilla County coming together to demonstrate their commitment to the safety of the community.
GSHCS will simulate locking down the campus during the drill for approximately two to three hours, according to the press release. During the drill, the hospital will remain operational, continuing to care for patients needing medical treatment. People near the hospital may hear and see its emergency response system and additional law enforcement officials at entrances.
“Community awareness is important for this event as we train and plan how to protect patients, Good Shepherd staff and emergency personnel,” Sims said. “The evening of the event, we will have road signs and reminders on our readerboards to help prevent any misunderstanding that a drill is occurring.”
Good Shepherd also reported staff have completed pretraining including the “Run, Hide, Fight” active shooter education and additionally, the hospital has implemented a new emergency response communication system.
“Our intent is to make this scenario as realistic as we can to help prepare our facility and better understand areas of improvement,” according to Sims.
