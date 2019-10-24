HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System is working to implement new programs and practices based on data gathered through a county-wide survey on health.
Good Shepherd and St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton teamed up to survey Umatilla County residents about topics ranging from drug use to diabetes. More than 750 surveys about adults and children in English and Spanish were returned. The hospitals and other area health organizations have used that information this year to each put together their own “community health improvement plan.”
“The goal is to work together,” said Juli Gregory, director of education for Good Shepherd. “We want everyone’s health to improve.”
She and community health educator Jessica Reker presented Good Shepherd’s CHIP to the Healthy Communities Coalition on Wednesday. Based on the biggest areas of concern in the survey results, the focus for the plan is on health equity, access to services, obesity, chronic disease, violence and behavioral health.
Reker said 71% of adults surveyed said they have left Umatilla County to seek medical care. Other issues surrounding access to care included high numbers of adults reporting they did not have insurance, and/or had visited the emergency room for something that could have been taken care of in a more cost-effective setting.
Good Shepherd plans to increase its efforts to educate people about when it is appropriate to seek care at an emergency room, urgent care clinic or primary care provider. Reker said they will also continue to recruit new physicians to be able to serve more people in the county, and make urgent care more available.
“We can expand hours,” she said.
They will also implement “health literacy and cultural humility” trainings for staff, after only 72% of adults on the English survey and 53% of adults on the Spanish survey said their provider explained things in a way they can understand.
Many of the steps Good Shepherd is taking involve increased community education through free classes, informational booths, promotional materials and other steps. For example, the community health survey found that 58% of adults and 47% of children drank at least one sugar-sweetened beverage, such as soda, per day. Gregory said in response the hospital has created a display on the health effects of sugary drinks and is bringing it to community education events.
“It’s been a wow moment,” she said. “It’s visually very powerful when you realize how much sugar is in one of these drinks.”
The hospital also plans to mail vouchers to community members for A1c/Lipid screenings, and create a community-wide strategic plan for cancer prevention.
Reker said the hospital will step up its efforts on the “Start by Believing” public education campaign on sexual assault after 8% of adults on the English survey and 14% surveyed in Spanish said they had been forced to have sexual intercourse against their will at some point in their life. They will also integrate questions about violence and sexual abuse into their intake processes.
Reker said 17% of adults surveyed in Umatilla County self-reported misusing prescription medications, either by taking medicines not prescribed to them or using them with the sole intent to get high. The hospital will work to “ensure uniform compliance” with its prescription policies, she said.
As part of the community health improvement plan, Good Shepherd recently set up a prescription medication disposal box at its pharmacy. Staff are also being trained to administer Naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and the hospital recently held a training that was open to the community.
“That was well received, and we plan to do it again,” Gregory said.
The full community health improvement plan can be found online at http://www.gshealth.org/wp-content/uploads/gschf-cap_2019.pdf. The results of the community survey can be found at http://www.gshealth.org/wp-content/uploads/Umatilla_County_CHA_7-26-19.pdf.
