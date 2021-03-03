HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System expects to receive weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocations and will hold weekly vaccine events for those eligible under Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
The vaccines are free, but by appointment only. According to a news release, as of Feb. 12, Good Shepherd had vaccinated 2,096 individuals with first doses and 1,563 with second doses.
"Allocation projections are looking better for Umatilla County and our primary goal is to help Umatilla County Public Health to vaccinate as many as we can,” Devin Goldman, quality and infection control director, said in a statement.
Vaccine clinics will be held weekly until further notice on Good Shepherd’s campus in Conference Centers 1 & 2, located at 610 N.W. 11th St. in Hermiston. Community members should sign up for an appointment online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050c4cafaf2ca0f49-good. The signup link goes live at 8 a.m. the Monday before the vaccine clinic takes place. Those signed up are encouraged to wait in their vehicle until 10 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment to allow for social distancing while waiting in line, and will need to be monitored for 15 minutes after the vaccine is administered.
For questions, Good Shepherd’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 541-667-3426.
