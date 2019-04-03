A new medical clinic in Hermiston is aimed at reducing the community's doctor-to-patient ratio.
The Good Shepherd Family Health Center opened its doors Tuesday inside the Good Shepherd Medical Plaza, 620 N.W. 11th St., Suite 103. It will serve adults and children ages five months and up.
The clinic, operated by Good Shepherd Health Care System, currently has one full-time provider. More are being actively recruited in an effort to reduce Umatilla County's current ratio of one primary care provider for every 2,180 residents.
Nick Bejarano, marketing and communications director for GSHCS, said in a news release that he encouraged area residents to come and receive care "in a place where your face and name are recognized, and by providers who care about this community as much as you do."
"In the past, community members have struggled with being able to find and establish a relationship with a primary care provider locally and have sought care in other communities," he said. "Today, that all changes."
According to the news release, a recent study by Jama Internal Medicine found that adding 10 primary care physicians per 100,000 people was associated with a 51.5-day increase in life expectancy.
Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Angie Hays is now taking patients at the Good Shepherd Family Health Center. Hays has lived in the community for 22 years and has extensive nursing experience.
Services provided at the clinic will include physicals and exams, sick visits, monitoring chronic conditions and working with specialists.
To schedule an appointment, call 541-667-3830. For a list of services visit www.gshealth.org/good-shepherd-medical-group/family-health-center.
