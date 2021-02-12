HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System has opened a new sleep center.
Good Shepherd Sleep Solutions is located on the Good Shepherd Medical Center Campus at 610 N.W. 11th St., Suite E-19.
According to a news release, the new addition to GSHCS is a state-of-the-art "comprehensive sleep medicine lab and clinic" offering consultations on sleeping issues, a lab for sleep disorder testing, diagnosis and treatment.
It will be under the direction of sleep medicine physician Dr. Jakdej Nikomborirak, or "Dr. Jak", a board certified sleep medicine specialist with more than 22 years of experience. He will be joined by Vicki Kent, a board certified advanced registered nurse practitioner.
“I like to help small communities to have their own sleep center," Nikomborirak said in the news release. "There are not many of us specialists in the area so I enjoy traveling to health care systems, such as Good Shepherd, so that patients don’t have to travel to big cities for their care.”
He said they will treat common sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia, in patients ages 13 and up. Patients will go through an initial consultation and appointment in the clinic to inventory their symptoms before their overnight sleep study, followed by ongoing care as needed.
To schedule an appointment at Good Shepherd Sleep Solutions, call 541-667-3834, or visit gshealth.org/sleep-medicine for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.