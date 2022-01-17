HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston again limited visitation to protect against the continued spread of the COVID-19 infection.
Good Shepherd in a press release Friday, Jan. 14, announced the change went into effect immediately in particular due to the omicron variant — which is more contagious than previous variants.
The visitor restriction is in accordance with the recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other health authorities, according to the press release.
Good Shepherd is prohibiting visitation for patients admitted, including to the Critical Care Unit and Family Birth Center, as well as those in the Emergency Department with only the following exceptions:
Children admitted to the hospital:
• One parent/guardian of children admitted may stay with the minor child 24/7.
• No infant/child patient under 5 years of age shall be left unattended.
Patients receiving end-of-life or palliative care.
Other special circumstances, as needed:
• Special circumstances may be determined by the nurse manager, nursing supervisor, or vice president of nursing.
• Special circumstances shall be communicated to Patient Financial Services for access privileges and documented in the patient’s chart
• Maternity patients may have one visitor with them through labor, delivery and the initial postpartum recovery time. This visitor may not depart the hospital during the duration of the patient’s hospitalization. If they depart, they may not return. Additional precautions may apply for the care of newborns.
Patients also may qualify for additional support persons pursuant to policy, “Disabled Patients Right to Designate Support Persons.”
If visitors have been approved due to a circumstance as outlined above, visitors must adhere to the following requirements:
• Visitors will be screened about their health before they can enter the hospital and will be required to wear a mask.
• The designated visitor must be age 16 or older and healthy (no cold or flu-like symptoms and no fever).
• Visitors must follow safety guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19, including washing their hands, limiting the surfaces they touch and using any personal protective equipment required by the hospital.
• Visitors must remain in the patient’s room except during certain care procedures.
• For all other services including but not limited to surgical services, diagnostic imaging, laboratory, speech therapy, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, treatment center and cancer center, one parent/guardian may accompany a minor patient. All clinics within Good Shepherd Medical Group will allow one escort for adult patients (18 and older) and two escorts for minors (under 18).
• For up-to-date GSHCS information, visit the GSHCS Facebook page or www.gshealth.org/coronavirus. A complete copy of Good Shepherd’s current visitation policy is available here: bit.ly/33CtNcC.
For general COVID-19 questions, community members can call the OHA hotline by dialing 211 from a cellphone (not a landline). If a community member believes they have been infected by COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms, such as fever or respiratory illness (cough or shortness of breath), they should call their primary care physician’s office and/or Umatilla County Public Health at 541-278-5432. For medical emergencies, dial 911.
